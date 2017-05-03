Reasons to Be Optimistic About the Fu...

Reasons to Be Optimistic About the Future of the Environment

Wednesday May 3

"It's easy to be cynical or pessimistic" about the the state of the global environment, said David J. Skorton, secretary of the Smithsonian, at the opening of the Earth Optimism Summit in Washington, D.C. "We're not blind to the realities, but if organizations and individuals work together, obstacles can be overcome." Over three days, an audience of 1,400 heard one inspiring environmental success story after another.

