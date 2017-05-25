Nurse accused of killing dozens of kids in 1980s

Flood Warning issued May 26 at 10:08AM CDT expiring May 27 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Carroll, Chariton, Saline Flood Warning issued May 25 at 9:35AM CDT expiring May 26 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Jackson, Lafayette, Ray Flood Warning issued May 25 at 9:35AM CDT expiring May 27 at 4:00PM CDT in effect for: Carroll, Lafayette, Saline In this Feb. 16, 1984, file photo, Genene Jones, second right, is escorted into Williamson County Courthouse in Georgetown, Texas. Jones, a former nurse who's been serving a 99-year prison sentence since 1984 for the fatal overdose of an infant in her care, is due for early release in March 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Action News.