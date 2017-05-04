Motorcyclist killed in major crash on...

Motorcyclist killed in major crash on SH 130 in Georgetown

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 4 Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

A motorcyclist is dead after being involved in what was described as a major crash on State Highway 130 in Georgetown. The city of Georgetown warned drivers that the southbound lanes of the toll road were closed at County Road 152 - not far from Interstate 35 - following the crash at around 7 p.m. The lanes have since been reopened.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgetown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alton Brown says this Austin taco is the best ever May 2 Taco Phart 1
What happened to morals, honesty, faithfulness ... May 1 angel4316 1
Looking for horny snapchat buddy:) (Jul '15) May 1 angel4316 5
News Florence dog saved from coral snake bite by inc... Apr 29 Dog phartz 1
Love to sew -sew with a group Apr 17 Madaleine 1
Terrance Mauldin Mar '17 Rick 2
Jarrell vs. Sonterra.... Mar '17 Username 1
See all Georgetown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgetown Forum Now

Georgetown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Georgetown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Georgetown, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,472 • Total comments across all topics: 280,923,788

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC