Motorcyclist killed in major crash on SH 130 in Georgetown
A motorcyclist is dead after being involved in what was described as a major crash on State Highway 130 in Georgetown. The city of Georgetown warned drivers that the southbound lanes of the toll road were closed at County Road 152 - not far from Interstate 35 - following the crash at around 7 p.m. The lanes have since been reopened.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Add your comments below
Georgetown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alton Brown says this Austin taco is the best ever
|May 2
|Taco Phart
|1
|What happened to morals, honesty, faithfulness ...
|May 1
|angel4316
|1
|Looking for horny snapchat buddy:) (Jul '15)
|May 1
|angel4316
|5
|Florence dog saved from coral snake bite by inc...
|Apr 29
|Dog phartz
|1
|Love to sew -sew with a group
|Apr 17
|Madaleine
|1
|Terrance Mauldin
|Mar '17
|Rick
|2
|Jarrell vs. Sonterra....
|Mar '17
|Username
|1
Find what you want!
Search Georgetown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC