Fastest growing US cities are in Sout...

Fastest growing US cities are in South; 4 of top 5 in Texas

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 24 Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Ten of the 15 fastest-growing cities with populations of 50,000 or more were spread across the South in 2016, with four of the top five found in Texas, according to new population estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau. Conroe, Texas, a northern Houston suburb, was the fastest-growing of the 15, seeing a 7.8 percent increase from 2015 to 2016, a growth rate more than 11 times that of the nation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgetown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is this a good stop May 13 Ralph maccio 2
News Florence dog saved from coral snake bite by inc... May 13 DNR farts 3
News Alton Brown says this Austin taco is the best ever May '17 Taco Phart 1
What happened to morals, honesty, faithfulness ... May '17 angel4316 1
Looking for horny snapchat buddy:) (Jul '15) May '17 angel4316 5
Love to sew -sew with a group Apr '17 Madaleine 1
Terrance Mauldin Mar '17 Rick 2
See all Georgetown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgetown Forum Now

Georgetown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Georgetown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Tornado
 

Georgetown, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,113 • Total comments across all topics: 281,470,870

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC