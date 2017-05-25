Agility Fuel Solutions Acquires Clean...

Agility Fuel Solutions Acquires CleanFUEL USA

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 16 Read more: Transport Topics

Agility Fuel Solutions announced its recently formed powertrain systems business unit acquired the assets of CleanFUEL USA, a provider of liquid-injection propane fuel systems for commercial vehicles, as well as propane autogas dispensers and refueling equipment. Agility's powertrain systems business unit also is hiring key employees of CleanFUEL USA and will add locations in Wixom, Mich., to focus on fuel systems, and Georgetown, Texas to focus on refueling equipment, according to the Costa Mesa, Calif.-based company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Transport Topics.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgetown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is this a good stop May 13 Ralph maccio 2
News Florence dog saved from coral snake bite by inc... May 13 DNR farts 3
News Alton Brown says this Austin taco is the best ever May 2 Taco Phart 1
What happened to morals, honesty, faithfulness ... May 1 angel4316 1
Looking for horny snapchat buddy:) (Jul '15) May 1 angel4316 5
Love to sew -sew with a group Apr '17 Madaleine 1
Terrance Mauldin Mar '17 Rick 2
See all Georgetown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgetown Forum Now

Georgetown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Georgetown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Egypt
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
 

Georgetown, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,813 • Total comments across all topics: 281,295,113

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC