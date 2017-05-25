Agility Fuel Solutions Acquires CleanFUEL USA

Agility Fuel Solutions announced its recently formed powertrain systems business unit acquired the assets of CleanFUEL USA, a provider of liquid-injection propane fuel systems for commercial vehicles, as well as propane autogas dispensers and refueling equipment. Agility's powertrain systems business unit also is hiring key employees of CleanFUEL USA and will add locations in Wixom, Mich., to focus on fuel systems, and Georgetown, Texas to focus on refueling equipment, according to the Costa Mesa, Calif.-based company.

