22-year-old in Williamson Co. Jail found with marijuana-mixed peanut butter

Wednesday May 10

A 22-year-old man who was in jail last week on a charge of public intoxication was found to have peanut butter mixed with marijuana in his cell. On May 4, a correctional officer was making his rounds at the Williamson County Jail in Georgetown when he heard Gabriel Higdon say, "Man, I'm high as f - ."

