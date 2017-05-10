22-year-old in Williamson Co. Jail found with marijuana-mixed peanut butter
A 22-year-old man who was in jail last week on a charge of public intoxication was found to have peanut butter mixed with marijuana in his cell. On May 4, a correctional officer was making his rounds at the Williamson County Jail in Georgetown when he heard Gabriel Higdon say, "Man, I'm high as f - ."
