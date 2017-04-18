What To Do in Austin Today: April 17

What To Do in Austin Today: April 17

Austin's comedy ambassador Chris Cubas is hosting an amazing lineup of fellow local comics that will have you giggling all night with their stand-up performances. Highlights from the evening include Kath Barbadoro , who was a correspondent on the late CW show ATX Uncensored , and Duncan Carson , who co-owns comedy recording company Sure Thing .

