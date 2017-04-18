What To Do in Austin Today: April 17
Austin's comedy ambassador Chris Cubas is hosting an amazing lineup of fellow local comics that will have you giggling all night with their stand-up performances. Highlights from the evening include Kath Barbadoro , who was a correspondent on the late CW show ATX Uncensored , and Duncan Carson , who co-owns comedy recording company Sure Thing .
Georgetown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Love to sew -sew with a group
|Apr 17
|Madaleine
|1
|Terrance Mauldin
|Mar 30
|Rick
|2
|Jarrell vs. Sonterra....
|Mar 28
|Username
|1
|1999-2000. Wondering if anybody knows anything
|Mar '17
|Booyah420187
|1
|Review: Burgest, Sean MD - Sean Burgest MD (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Wondering
|20
|Metro & State Briefing (Apr '08)
|Feb '17
|MorePhartzz
|69
|Gore's new movie highlights alternative energy ...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|5
