TLU Men's, Women's Tennis squads split matches in Georgetown
At Southwestern University, Texas Lutheran Men's and Women's Tennis squads each posted victories over Centenary College and recorded losses to nationally ranked Southwestern. The Bulldogs fell 9-0 and 9-0 in both matches against Southwestern.
