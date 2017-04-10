TLU Men's, Women's Tennis squads spli...

TLU Men's, Women's Tennis squads split matches in Georgetown

At Southwestern University, Texas Lutheran Men's and Women's Tennis squads each posted victories over Centenary College and recorded losses to nationally ranked Southwestern. The Bulldogs fell 9-0 and 9-0 in both matches against Southwestern.

