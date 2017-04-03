The Rise of Solar in U.S. Cities

Why are cities flocking to renewables, and what can others learn from how Sol Systems delivered the Washington, DC Department of General Services onsite solar energy portfolio? Cities are becoming a driving force in the rapid adoption of clean energy in the U.S. As of March 2017, at least 25 major cities are either already working toward 100% renewable energy in the near term, or have made city-wide commitments to transition to 100% clean, renewable energy by 2050. Today, four U.S. cities are now powered by 100% renewable energy Georgetown, Texas, Las Vegas, Nevada, Burlington, Vermont, and Greensburg, Kansas.

