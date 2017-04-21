Melissa Bradley, the mother of the teenager shot at a ranch in October 2016.

BURNET COUNTY, Texas - A lawsuit describes a group of ninth graders' weekend visit to a Burnet County ranch last year, ending in the shooting of one of the 14-year-olds, as a combination of "Lord of the Flies" and "The Hunger Games." Melissa Bradley and Allen David Bradley are suing William Bryan Farney, of Georgetown, and his minor son for damages as a result of alleged negligent conduct.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.