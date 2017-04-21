Melissa Bradley, the mother of the teenager shot at a ranch in October 2016.
BURNET COUNTY, Texas - A lawsuit describes a group of ninth graders' weekend visit to a Burnet County ranch last year, ending in the shooting of one of the 14-year-olds, as a combination of "Lord of the Flies" and "The Hunger Games." Melissa Bradley and Allen David Bradley are suing William Bryan Farney, of Georgetown, and his minor son for damages as a result of alleged negligent conduct.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Add your comments below
Georgetown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Love to sew -sew with a group
|Apr 17
|Madaleine
|1
|Terrance Mauldin
|Mar 30
|Rick
|2
|Jarrell vs. Sonterra....
|Mar '17
|Username
|1
|1999-2000. Wondering if anybody knows anything
|Mar '17
|Booyah420187
|1
|Review: Burgest, Sean MD - Sean Burgest MD (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Wondering
|20
|Metro & State Briefing (Apr '08)
|Feb '17
|MorePhartzz
|69
|Gore's new movie highlights alternative energy ...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|5
Find what you want!
Search Georgetown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC