Man wanted in aggravated robbery could be hiding in Austin
A man accused of shooting two people during a drug deal in Leon County could be hiding in the Austin-area. The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force says they're trying to find 22-year-old Cullen Shane Pate, whose last known address was in Georgetown.
