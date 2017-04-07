Larry Chambers booking photo
A pair guns of found during a traffic stop led authorities to the suspect they believe stole nearly 40 guns from a Georgetown home in March. On April 1, Round Rock police pulled over Larry Chambers, 45, for not having a license plate on the back of his vehicle.
