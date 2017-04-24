Country star Pat Green's missing pug ...

Country star Pat Green's missing pug is found after running away

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: KRAV-FM Tulsa

Country music star Pat Green will soon be reunited with his missing puppy, "Ugg the Pug," who has been found after running away from a gas stop in Jarrell on Monday . "Thanks to all the amazing and wonderful people from around Jarrell and Georgetown Texas," Green wrote in a Facebook post.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRAV-FM Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgetown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Love to sew -sew with a group Apr 17 Madaleine 1
Terrance Mauldin Mar 30 Rick 2
Jarrell vs. Sonterra.... Mar 28 Username 1
1999-2000. Wondering if anybody knows anything Mar '17 Booyah420187 1
Review: Burgest, Sean MD - Sean Burgest MD (Oct '10) Mar '17 Wondering 20
News Metro & State Briefing (Apr '08) Feb '17 MorePhartzz 69
News Gore's new movie highlights alternative energy ... Jan '17 Solarman 5
See all Georgetown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgetown Forum Now

Georgetown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Georgetown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Georgetown, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,938 • Total comments across all topics: 280,546,265

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC