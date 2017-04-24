Country star Pat Green's missing pug is found after running away
Country music star Pat Green will soon be reunited with his missing puppy, "Ugg the Pug," who has been found after running away from a gas stop in Jarrell on Monday . "Thanks to all the amazing and wonderful people from around Jarrell and Georgetown Texas," Green wrote in a Facebook post.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRAV-FM Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Georgetown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Love to sew -sew with a group
|Apr 17
|Madaleine
|1
|Terrance Mauldin
|Mar 30
|Rick
|2
|Jarrell vs. Sonterra....
|Mar 28
|Username
|1
|1999-2000. Wondering if anybody knows anything
|Mar '17
|Booyah420187
|1
|Review: Burgest, Sean MD - Sean Burgest MD (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Wondering
|20
|Metro & State Briefing (Apr '08)
|Feb '17
|MorePhartzz
|69
|Gore's new movie highlights alternative energy ...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|5
Find what you want!
Search Georgetown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC