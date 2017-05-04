California's Meyer Retains Lead on Day Two of FLW Tour at Beaver Lake
Pro Cody Meyer of Auburn, CA, caught a 5-bass limit weighing 12 lbs, 8 oz Friday to retain his lead in the FLW Tour event at Beaver Lake with a2-day catch of 10 bass weighing 28-9. Pro Cody Meyer of Auburn, California, caught a five-bass limit weighing 12 pounds, 8 ounces Friday to retain his lead in the FLW Tour event at Beaver Lake with a two-day catch of 10 bass weighing 28-9.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FishingWorld.
Add your comments below
Georgetown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alton Brown says this Austin taco is the best ever
|May 2
|Taco Phart
|1
|What happened to morals, honesty, faithfulness ...
|May 1
|angel4316
|1
|Looking for horny snapchat buddy:) (Jul '15)
|May 1
|angel4316
|5
|Florence dog saved from coral snake bite by inc...
|Apr 29
|Dog phartz
|1
|Love to sew -sew with a group
|Apr 17
|Madaleine
|1
|Terrance Mauldin
|Mar '17
|Rick
|2
|Jarrell vs. Sonterra....
|Mar '17
|Username
|1
Find what you want!
Search Georgetown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC