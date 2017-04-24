Bowling with Badges Special Olympics ...

Bowling with Badges Special Olympics fundraising event

Monday Apr 24 Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

A special competition between police officers and those with special needs raised a lot spirits and a little money Sunday afternoon. The first ever Bowling with Badges event saw Georgetown and Round Rock officers trading in their duty belts to raise money for Special Olympics Texas as part of their Law Enforcement Torch Run fundraiser.

