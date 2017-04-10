Austin restaurants: Where to eat Easter brunch in Austin | The Feed
Blue Dahlia Bistro. 1115 E 11th St. 512-542-9542, bluedahliabistro.com . The French-inspired bistro is sweetening its brunch offering of crepes, waffles and croissants by giving away an Easter basket with chocolate prizes by Maggie Louise Confections to guests who buy an entree.
