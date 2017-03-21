Wind Energy Takes Flight In The Heart...

Wind Energy Takes Flight In The Heart Of Texas Oil Country

Wednesday Mar 8

Georgetown, Texas, is a conservative town in a conservative state. So it may come as something of a surprise that it's one of the first cities in America to be entirely powered by renewable energy.

