Williamson County Sheriffa s hosts free childrena s self defense academy
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office Victim Assistance Unit and Posh Salon have partnered up to host free children's self defense classes Sunday afternoon. "The Empowered Princess" is an all day event which allows girls ages 4 to 10 to attend a one-hour self defense class.
