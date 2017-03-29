Second skunk tests positive for rabie...

Second skunk tests positive for rabies in Burnet

Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

A sick skunk found on March 19 in Burnet has tested positive for rabies, the second with a positive rabies test in Burnet this year. The skunk was found in the 1500 block of East Johnson Street, on the city's northeast side.

