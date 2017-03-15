Rendering of San Gabriel Park renovations.
The city of Georgetown is spending $2.5 million to improve San Gabriel Park to make it more family friendly and environmentally sound. The city says it will break ground on Phase 1 of improvements to the park on March 24. The project includes a new playground, signage, parking and the restoration of the spring habitat to its natural state.
