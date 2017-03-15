Rendering of San Gabriel Park renovat...

Rendering of San Gabriel Park renovations.

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

The city of Georgetown is spending $2.5 million to improve San Gabriel Park to make it more family friendly and environmentally sound. The city says it will break ground on Phase 1 of improvements to the park on March 24. The project includes a new playground, signage, parking and the restoration of the spring habitat to its natural state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgetown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
1999-2000. Wondering if anybody knows anything Mar 11 Booyah420187 1
Review: Burgest, Sean MD - Sean Burgest MD (Oct '10) Mar 1 Wondering 20
News Metro & State Briefing (Apr '08) Feb '17 MorePhartzz 69
News Gore's new movie highlights alternative energy ... Jan '17 Solarman 5
looking for someone to show me around (May '12) Jan '17 bigdick 2
Outoftowner Jan '17 bigdick 2
Looking for horny snapchat buddy:) (Jul '15) Jan '17 bigdick 4
See all Georgetown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgetown Forum Now

Georgetown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Georgetown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Ireland
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
 

Georgetown, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,182 • Total comments across all topics: 279,571,135

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC