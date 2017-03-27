More than $158M up for grabs in Willi...

More than $158M up for grabs in Williamson County

Monday Mar 27

In an effort to help people search for unclaimed property online, representatives from the Texas Comptroller's office and Williamson County are holding an event to help users claim their money. Unclaimed property includes forgotten utility deposits or other refunds and even abandoned safe deposit box contents.

