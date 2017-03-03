Drive times on I-35 expected to doubl...

Drive times on I-35 expected to double by 2035, city seeks solutions

Friday Mar 3 Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

By the year 2035, driving 18 miles on Interstate 35 between Round Rock and Austin could take two hours or longer. This projection came out from a 2014 study by the Texas Transportation Institute.

Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

