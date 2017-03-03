Drive times on I-35 expected to double by 2035, city seeks solutions
By the year 2035, driving 18 miles on Interstate 35 between Round Rock and Austin could take two hours or longer. This projection came out from a 2014 study by the Texas Transportation Institute.
