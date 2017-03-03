Compass Bank in Georgetown robbed by man wearing traffic vest
Compass Bank on West Spring Street in Georgetown was robbed Friday afternoon by a man who demanded money in a note to a teller. Police were called to the bank at around 4:25 p.m. after the suspect, who did not show a weapon, got the money and left the bank.
