Cats seized from R.U.G. animal shelter in Florence
The 89 cats that were seized from a no-kill shelter in Florence have been cleared for adoption. The Williamson County Regional Animal Center says they were given custody of the animals shortly after the owners of the R.U.G. shelter were arrested and charged with animal cruelty earlier this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
