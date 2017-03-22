Animal seizure at R.U.G. Animal Shelter in Florence on March 22, 2017.
A no-kill animal shelter in Florence is getting all of its animals seized as part of an animal cruelty investigation. The Williamson County Sheriff's Office says they seized approximately 90 cats and one dog from the R.U.G. Animal Shelter, located at 383 Farm to Market 970, Wednesday.
