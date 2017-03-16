2nd Title IX sexual assault investigation underway at Southwestern Univ.
A new sexual assault case at Southwestern University in Georgetown is being investigated by the Office of Civil Rights. The Title IX investigation into campus sexual violence was launched on March 13. This is the second investigation since the first one launched in February of 2016.
