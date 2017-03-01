Thrift Leads Day One of FLW Tour on Lake Travis
Pro Bryan Thrift of Shelby, N C, brought a 5-bass limit weighing 24 lbs, 12 ozs to the scale Thursday to take the early lead. Pro Bryan Thrift of Shelby, North Carolina, brought a five-bass limit weighing 24 pounds, 12 ounces to the scale Thursday to take the early lead at the FLW Tour at Lake Travis presented by Quaker State.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FishingWorld.
Add your comments below
Georgetown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Burgest, Sean MD - Sean Burgest MD (Oct '10)
|Wed
|Wondering
|20
|Metro & State Briefing (Apr '08)
|Feb 1
|MorePhartzz
|69
|Gore's new movie highlights alternative energy ...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|5
|looking for someone to show me around (May '12)
|Jan '17
|bigdick
|2
|Outoftowner
|Jan '17
|bigdick
|2
|Looking for horny snapchat buddy:) (Jul '15)
|Jan '17
|bigdick
|4
|Mark Stoeckel, MD (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|JULIO
|66
Find what you want!
Search Georgetown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC