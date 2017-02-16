STI Introduces the DVC Tactical Pistol for Defensive Handgun Shooters
The DVC Tactical Pistol comes with rugged, fixed tritium sights and a threaded 5.0" barrel. The gun features a low-viz black DLC coating and a copper tinted TiAIN coated barrel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.
Comments
Add your comments below
Georgetown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|28 min
|Bobjones555
|1,115
|Metro & State Briefing (Apr '08)
|Feb 1
|MorePhartzz
|69
|Gore's new movie highlights alternative energy ...
|Jan 29
|Solarman
|5
|looking for someone to show me around (May '12)
|Jan 25
|bigdick
|2
|Outoftowner
|Jan 25
|bigdick
|3
|Looking for horny snapchat buddy:) (Jul '15)
|Jan 25
|bigdick
|4
|Mark Stoeckel, MD (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|JULIO
|66
Find what you want!
Search Georgetown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC