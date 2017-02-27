Peggy Mundahl
Peggy Mundahl, 85, Georgetown, Texas, formerly of Pipestone, died Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 at Brackenridge Hospital in Austin, Texas. Mass of Christian Burial was held Saturday, Feb. 25 at St. Leo Catholic Church, Pipestone, with Father Thomas Jennings officiating.
