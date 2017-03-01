County gearing up for fiscal 2017-18 budget discussions
Each Williamson County government budget is in place for a full year, but it takes almost a full six months for staff and elected leaders to get ready for the next one. Koenig said the workshop will start at 1:30 p.m. in the commissioners courtroom, located in the County Courthouse, 710 Main St. on Georgetown's downtown square.
