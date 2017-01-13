Two juveniles accused of burglarizing Georgetown ISD maintenance yard
This is all because of recent deaths and medical emergencies involving patients under anesthesia, like 14-month-old Daisy Lynn Torres. GEORGETOWN, Texas - Two juvenile suspects are being questioned in connection with a burglary at Georgetown Independent School District's Maintenance Yard.
