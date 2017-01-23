Sundance Kicks Off With Al Gore's Odd...

Sundance Kicks Off With Al Gore's Oddly Optimistic An Inconvenient Sequel

Monday Read more: Miami New Times

I'm still trying to decide if Sundance's decision to kick off its 2017 festival with An Inconvenient Sequel , Al Gore's follow-up to his influential climate change documentary An Inconvenient Truth , is an act of political confrontation or a sign of helplessness. What kind of message does premiering an Al Gore movie the night before Donald Trump's inauguration send? Does Gore inspire resistance? Does he remind us of past heartbreak? Or does he merely symbolize helplessness, and a possibly extinct brand of politics? Within the context of this film festival, one's answer to that probably depends on how one sees the legacy of An Inconvenient Truth .

Read more at Miami New Times.

