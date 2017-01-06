Rachel Cooke Memorial Run set for Saturday in Georgetown | Fit City

Organizers of the Rachel Cooke Memorial Run on Saturday will donate profits to the Central Texas Chapter of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The run, set for 8 a.m. Saturday at San Gabriel and Rivery Parks in Georgetown, marks the 15th anniversary of the disappearance of Cooke, who vanished while running in Georgetown on Jan. 10, 2002.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American Statesman.