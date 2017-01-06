Rachel Cooke Memorial Run set for Saturday in Georgetown | Fit City
Organizers of the Rachel Cooke Memorial Run on Saturday will donate profits to the Central Texas Chapter of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The run, set for 8 a.m. Saturday at San Gabriel and Rivery Parks in Georgetown, marks the 15th anniversary of the disappearance of Cooke, who vanished while running in Georgetown on Jan. 10, 2002.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American Statesman.
Add your comments below
Georgetown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|54 min
|Kimk69
|1,005
|Terrance Mauldin
|10 hr
|Rick
|1
|New resident
|Jan 3
|Joe
|2
|Police called to Stony Point High School (Aug '06)
|Dec 28
|QEt521
|33
|Have you met City Council Candidate Bettina Jor... (Mar '16)
|Dec 11
|Kendra Bettina Ri...
|3
|Outoftowner
|Dec 7
|Scott
|2
|Please help us find him! MINI RAT TERRIER (Apr '13)
|Nov '16
|Telmah
|5
Find what you want!
Search Georgetown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC