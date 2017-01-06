Rachel Cooke Memorial Run set for Sat...

Rachel Cooke Memorial Run set for Saturday in Georgetown | Fit City

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Austin American Statesman

Organizers of the Rachel Cooke Memorial Run on Saturday will donate profits to the Central Texas Chapter of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The run, set for 8 a.m. Saturday at San Gabriel and Rivery Parks in Georgetown, marks the 15th anniversary of the disappearance of Cooke, who vanished while running in Georgetown on Jan. 10, 2002.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American Statesman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgetown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 54 min Kimk69 1,005
Terrance Mauldin 10 hr Rick 1
New resident Jan 3 Joe 2
News Police called to Stony Point High School (Aug '06) Dec 28 QEt521 33
Have you met City Council Candidate Bettina Jor... (Mar '16) Dec 11 Kendra Bettina Ri... 3
Outoftowner Dec 7 Scott 2
Please help us find him! MINI RAT TERRIER (Apr '13) Nov '16 Telmah 5
See all Georgetown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgetown Forum Now

Georgetown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Georgetown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Georgetown, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,807 • Total comments across all topics: 277,678,136

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC