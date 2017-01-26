Memorial ride set for Sunday for cyclist killed in hit-and-run | Fit City
Tommy Ketterhagen, in blue sweater at center right, died in a hit-and-run incident earlier this week. Family photo A memorial bike ride has been scheduled to honor Tommy Ketterhagen, the 19-year-old cyclist killed by a hit-and-run driver in Georgetown this week.
