Linden names Main Street director
The first advisory committee for Linden's Main Street program elects its leaders. The committee members are, from left, Larry Love, Carla Surratt, Erin Wells, Holly Wall, Susan Sutton, Pat Rountree, Catherine Knapp, Angie Mitchell and Jo Anna Duncan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Georgetown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|5 hr
|dortmund
|1,055
|Gore's new movie highlights alternative energy ...
|14 hr
|USAUSAUSA
|5
|Looking for horny snapchat buddy:) (Jul '15)
|Jan 17
|Handyman4it
|3
|Mark Stoeckel, MD (Jun '08)
|Jan 11
|JULIO
|66
|Terrance Mauldin
|Jan 6
|Rick
|1
|New resident
|Jan 3
|Joe
|2
|Police called to Stony Point High School (Aug '06)
|Dec 28
|QEt521
|33
Find what you want!
Search Georgetown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC