How Sundance hopes to get you thinking about the planet

Friday Jan 20 Read more: Deseret News

The Sundance Film Festival kicked off Thursday night with the premiere of "An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power," which opened to a sold-out crowd at the Eccles Theater in Park City. Former Vice President Al Gore said in a question-and-answer session after the film, "This movie gives me an extra burst of hope ... really effectively tell the story of how much hope there is for transforming our energy system, changing our way of thinking.

