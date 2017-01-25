Holt Cat rendering
The city of Georgetown is expecting an influx of $13 million over ten years and 129 new jobs when the largest Holt Cat retail location in the past 30 years hits the area. Holt Cat, a Caterpillar equipment dealer, will build their new 60,000-square-foot facility at 2101 Airport Road near the intersection of Lakeway Drive and I-35.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Add your comments below
Georgetown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|6 hr
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|Metro & State Briefing (Apr '08)
|Wed
|MorePhartzz
|69
|Gore's new movie highlights alternative energy ...
|Jan 29
|Solarman
|5
|looking for someone to show me around (May '12)
|Jan 25
|bigdick
|2
|Outoftowner
|Jan 25
|bigdick
|3
|Looking for horny snapchat buddy:) (Jul '15)
|Jan 25
|bigdick
|4
|Mark Stoeckel, MD (Jun '08)
|Jan 11
|JULIO
|66
Find what you want!
Search Georgetown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC