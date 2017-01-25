Holt Cat rendering

Wednesday Jan 25

The city of Georgetown is expecting an influx of $13 million over ten years and 129 new jobs when the largest Holt Cat retail location in the past 30 years hits the area. Holt Cat, a Caterpillar equipment dealer, will build their new 60,000-square-foot facility at 2101 Airport Road near the intersection of Lakeway Drive and I-35.

