Gore's new movie highlights alternative energy in deep-red Texas. Will it win over skeptics?
There are 5 comments on the Christian Science Monitor story from Friday Jan 20, titled Gore's new movie highlights alternative energy in deep-red Texas. Will it win over skeptics?. In it, Christian Science Monitor reports that:
Could stories like this one point toward a possible shift in conservatives' energy policy? In his 2006 film "An Inconvenient Truth," former vice president Al Gore warned that humanity had 10 years to avoid reaching an environmental "point of no return." In response, conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh started a doomsday countdown clock .
Read more at Christian Science Monitor.
#1 Saturday Jan 21
The Austin suburb's decision to secure its power from wind and solar farms proved cheaper than non-renewable options.Â“We didnÂ’t do this to save the world,Â” Jim Briggs, now the assistant city manager and general manager of utilities,Â told The GuardianÂ in 2015.Â“We did this to get a competitive rate and reduce the risk for our consumers.Â”
When all of the inconvenient truths are 'told', the bottom line is comfort and cost.
Oncor Energy is actively pursuing Utility scale battery energy storage and connected micro-grids to isolate cascading grid failures from occurring.
United States
#2 Saturday Jan 21
Disclaimer: Solarman's opinion is one sided and supports his own agenda. Like the Wizard in the Wizard of Oz- Pay no attention to that man behind the curtain
#3 Sunday
We will regret not having a good energy policy that includes renewables when the population of earth exceeds resources to accommodate these multitudes. Nuclear waste far outweigh the benifit of that source with its danger to the environment.
We will have to be conservative and learn to live in moderation.
Life for everyone will not be as comfortable as it is now 50 years from now and adjustments need to be made now to prepare.
Renewables and better energy efficiency will be required.
The world will be moving at an ever growing and faster pace and planning ahead is needed now.
The best choice now is a green energy conversion if that is possible.
The learning curve is hard to take if we do not prepare ahead.
It is the market place that will dictate much of what is out there and unfortunately the most people will choose what is more costly and dangerous in the long run.
#4 Sunday
The nuclear energy generation under the NRC has fallen behind. In the late 1950's and early 1960's the chant was homes "all electric" because Nuclear power was going to be "Too cheap to meter." What we are about to find out is how much a KWh of Nuclear power really costs when one takes into account the decommissioning costs of these old plants. San Onofre in California and soon Diablo Canyon will be decommissioned. The problem? SCE the primary owner of San Onofre has stated that decommissioning the site will cost an extra $1.8 billion which will have to be passed on to the ratepayers in a raise in the KWh cost of electricity. So, the ratepayers using this power from SCE have been paying a 'decommissioning' charge on every power bill for the last 30 or so years. Now they will have to pay more for power to decommission the site AND pay for the construction of something else to replace the generation capacity that has been lost.
There has been a couple of times that power was, "Too cheap to meter". Last year during the spring in California solar PV power was sent to Arizona basically for 'free' because there was no place to send it, no storage. In Chile for several days the power was free, because there was no place to store it. Historically Nuclear never has been "too cheap to meter" and solar PV has proven to be 'free' when the sun does shine brightly.
#5 Sunday
Very interesting.
Storage of this much current would probably be feasible if each home had a bank of deep cycle batteries that could be called upon by the power company when the demand was high.Some of these batteries last longer than 25 years in field work.
