There are on the Christian Science Monitor story from Friday Jan 20, titled Gore's new movie highlights alternative energy in deep-red Texas. Will it win over skeptics?. In it, Christian Science Monitor reports that:

Could stories like this one point toward a possible shift in conservatives' energy policy? In his 2006 film "An Inconvenient Truth," former vice president Al Gore warned that humanity had 10 years to avoid reaching an environmental "point of no return." In response, conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh started a doomsday countdown clock .

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.