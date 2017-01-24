Former Executive Admits Stealing $850...

Former Executive Admits Stealing $850K from Pennsylvania Health Care Giant

A former executive with Pittsburgh-based health care giant UPMC has admitted he stole nearly $850,000 from the company by arranging to hire his wife and a friend as ghost workers. Federal prosecutors say 48-year-old Ronald Locy faces up to a decade in prison after pleading guilty last week to embezzlement in connection with health care.

