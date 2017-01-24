Former Executive Admits Stealing $850K from Pennsylvania Health Care Giant
A former executive with Pittsburgh-based health care giant UPMC has admitted he stole nearly $850,000 from the company by arranging to hire his wife and a friend as ghost workers. Federal prosecutors say 48-year-old Ronald Locy faces up to a decade in prison after pleading guilty last week to embezzlement in connection with health care.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
Add your comments below
Georgetown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|BTW
|1,063
|Gore's new movie highlights alternative energy ...
|Jan 22
|USAUSAUSA
|5
|Looking for horny snapchat buddy:) (Jul '15)
|Jan 17
|Handyman4it
|3
|Mark Stoeckel, MD (Jun '08)
|Jan 11
|JULIO
|66
|Terrance Mauldin
|Jan 6
|Rick
|1
|New resident
|Jan 3
|Joe
|2
|Police called to Stony Point High School (Aug '06)
|Dec 28
|QEt521
|33
Find what you want!
Search Georgetown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC