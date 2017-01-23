Ex-health care giant exec admits hiri...

Ex-health care giant exec admits hiring ghosts workers

Yesterday Read more: New Jersey Herald

A Texas man has admitted he stole nearly $850,000 from a Pittsburgh-based health care giant where he worked by arranging to hire his wife and a friend as ghost workers. Federal prosecutors say 48-year-old Ronald Locy faces up to a decade in prison after pleading guilty last week to embezzlement in connection with health care.

Georgetown, TX

