Bundle up, but don't miss the family ...

Bundle up, but don't miss the family fun this weekend, Jan. 6-8

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: Austin American Statesman

The lows, well, they will be in the 20s, but eventually at some point on Sunday, it might get to be in the 50s. It's perfect weather to don the pjs and sit in front of an actual fire in the fireplace and toast some marshmallows.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American Statesman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgetown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 5 hr CheeseSniff 1,050
Looking for horny snapchat buddy:) (Jul '15) 15 hr Handyman4it 3
Mark Stoeckel, MD (Jun '08) Jan 11 JULIO 66
Terrance Mauldin Jan 6 Rick 1
New resident Jan 3 Joe 2
News Police called to Stony Point High School (Aug '06) Dec 28 QEt521 33
Have you met City Council Candidate Bettina Jor... (Mar '16) Dec '16 Kendra Bettina Ri... 3
See all Georgetown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgetown Forum Now

Georgetown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Georgetown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
 

Georgetown, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,359 • Total comments across all topics: 278,014,023

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC