A teen went for a run 15 years ago; She never came home
Rachel Cooke left her Williamson County, Texas home for a jog on Jan. 10, 2002. She vanished.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.
Comments
Add your comments below
Georgetown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|CheeseSniff
|1,050
|Looking for horny snapchat buddy:) (Jul '15)
|Jan 17
|Handyman4it
|3
|Mark Stoeckel, MD (Jun '08)
|Jan 11
|JULIO
|66
|Terrance Mauldin
|Jan 6
|Rick
|1
|New resident
|Jan 3
|Joe
|2
|Police called to Stony Point High School (Aug '06)
|Dec 28
|QEt521
|33
|Have you met City Council Candidate Bettina Jor... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Kendra Bettina Ri...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Georgetown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC