19-year-old Georgetown bicyclist killed in hit-and-run

Authorities are trying to find out who hit and killed a 19-year-old bicyclist in Georgetown between Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Georgetown police say Thomas Ketterhagen's was last seen riding his bicycle in east Georgetown around 5 p.m. Monday.

