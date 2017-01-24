19-year-old Georgetown bicyclist killed in hit-and-run
Authorities are trying to find out who hit and killed a 19-year-old bicyclist in Georgetown between Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Georgetown police say Thomas Ketterhagen's was last seen riding his bicycle in east Georgetown around 5 p.m. Monday.
