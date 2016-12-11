The Bob Dylan Nobel: Live From Stockholm Local Dylan scholar reports from Sweden on Prize festivi...
Bob Dylan didn't make the trip to Stockholm this week to pick up his Nobel Prize for Literature, but one Southwestern University professor did. David Gaines , a fan and scholar of Dylan's work, couldn't miss the chance to see for himself this once-in-a-lifetime event, and he's sharing his front-row view with the Chronicle .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Austin Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Georgetown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|42 min
|Wang
|997
|New resident
|Jan 3
|Joe
|2
|Police called to Stony Point High School (Aug '06)
|Dec 28
|QEt521
|33
|Boycott Cheesecake Factory.
|Dec 25
|TexVet
|1
|Have you met City Council Candidate Bettina Jor... (Mar '16)
|Dec 11
|Kendra Bettina Ri...
|3
|Outoftowner
|Dec 7
|Scott
|2
|Please help us find him! MINI RAT TERRIER (Apr '13)
|Nov '16
|Telmah
|5
Find what you want!
Search Georgetown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC