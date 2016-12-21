Lyon College taps King, 46, as next l...

Lyon College taps King, 46, as next leader

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 6 Read more: NWAonline

W. Joseph "Joey" King, 46, will become the college's 19th president starting July 1. He is succeeding Donald Weatherman, who is retiring at the end of this academic year after leading the college since 2009. "I was very, very excited," he said about getting the call.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgetown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Have you met City Council Candidate Bettina Jor... (Mar '16) Dec 11 Kendra Bettina Ri... 3
Outoftowner Dec 7 Scott 2
Please help us find him! MINI RAT TERRIER (Apr '13) Nov 26 Telmah 5
Emil Traber and family. (Jun '12) Nov '16 BROOKETRABER 2
Rachel Nov '16 plsGOD 1
Moving to Georgetown (Jan '06) Oct '16 Summergreenlees 13
Don't Bank with IBC Bank at Randalls in Round Rock (Sep '07) Oct '16 Ibc laredoan 144
See all Georgetown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgetown Forum Now

Georgetown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Georgetown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Georgetown, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,762 • Total comments across all topics: 277,312,566

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC