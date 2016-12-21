Lyon College taps King, 46, as next leader
W. Joseph "Joey" King, 46, will become the college's 19th president starting July 1. He is succeeding Donald Weatherman, who is retiring at the end of this academic year after leading the college since 2009. "I was very, very excited," he said about getting the call.
