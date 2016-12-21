The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals reversed the capital murder conviction and death sentence of Albert Leslie Love Jr. Wednesday, ruling text messages were improperly used against him because they were obtained without a warrant. Love was convicted and sentenced to death after a trial in Williamson County in 2013 in the March 2011 shooting deaths of Keenan Hubert, 20, and Tyus Sneed, 17, at the Lakewood Villas apartment complex, 1601 Spring St. The court, in a 6-3 opinion with three dissents, awarded Love a new trial because his Fourth Amendment rights were violated when the content of his text messages were improperly admitted against him because they were obtained without a warrant.

