Green options for your Christmas tree...

Green options for your Christmas tree as holiday season ends

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 26 Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

If you are ready to start wrapping up the holiday season here are some green options for your Christmas tree. You don't have to be an Austin curbside customer to take advantage of their service, but you will have to wait until Saturday, Dec. 31 to drop it off.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgetown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 3 hr Bubba Gump 1,010
Terrance Mauldin 22 hr Rick 1
New resident Jan 3 Joe 2
News Police called to Stony Point High School (Aug '06) Dec 28 QEt521 33
Have you met City Council Candidate Bettina Jor... (Mar '16) Dec 11 Kendra Bettina Ri... 3
Outoftowner Dec 7 Scott 2
Please help us find him! MINI RAT TERRIER (Apr '13) Nov '16 Telmah 5
See all Georgetown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgetown Forum Now

Georgetown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Georgetown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Georgetown, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,323 • Total comments across all topics: 277,691,583

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC