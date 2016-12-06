Georgetown mom accused of leaving kids on the side of the road
A 48-year-old woman in jail accused of abandoning her two children on the side of a busy Georgetown road over the weekend. According to an arrest affidavit, on Sunday around 3:20 p.m., a 911 caller reported she saw two elementary-aged children get "pushed out of a vehicle" near the intersection of Farm to Market 971 and Northeast Inner Loop.
