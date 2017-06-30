Terrace, annual concert hit high notes at Kaminski House Museum

The Friends of the Kaminski House have dedicated the Kossove Garden Terrace, along the Sampit River, at the Kaminski House Museum, 1003 Front St., Georgetown, a residence built in about 1769. Construction took several months, and the project comprised two phases, including fundraising for about a year, spearheaded by a lead donation from Kathryn and David Kossove.

