Vote expected Tuesday on state budget
The combination of high humidity and slow-moving cold front will keep the risk of showers and storms in the forecast through Wednesday. No severe weather is expected but, periods of some heavier rain will be likely at times, especially near the coast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Georgetown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|School Calendar
|May 28
|The Raven
|1
|Clemson title
|Apr '17
|Nobama
|5
|Gossip at the beauty shop!Showing true colors.
|Feb '17
|Frizzy Lizzy
|1
|Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman...
|Feb '17
|gwww
|17
|Jared mason
|Jan '17
|Cvs
|1
|Big Game tonight
|Jan '17
|TinyTT
|1
|SCDNR Officer Steven Timothy Everhart charged w... (Apr '08)
|Sep '16
|Top Stories
|4
Find what you want!
Search Georgetown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC